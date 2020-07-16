Four arrested in Henrico robbery, assault

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say four people have been arrested for robbing and assaulting a victim.
Henrico police responded near the area of the 7200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a robbery.
After arriving on the scene, police aided a victim who was assaulted and robbed.
Police say four suspects were arrested and transported to the Henrico Jail where they were served warrants for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault by a mob.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.