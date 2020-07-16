Forecast: One day away from humidity roaring back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be one more day of seasonably hot weather with only a stray shower or storm. High humidity roars back Friday bringing showers and storms in the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Reasonable humidity for July. Lows near 70, highs around 90 (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Humid. Mostly to partly sunny. Scattered Showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Humid. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the early AM and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Sunday and Monday for excessive heat and humidity. Heat Index values could hit 105° both days.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.