Electric vehicle use is rising. But who should be at wheel during the transition?

More drivers are making the switch: In 2017, according to the Virginia Energy Plan, there were about 11,000 electric vehicles in Virginia; at the end of June 2020, that number had risen to more than 17,000, according to data provided to the Mercury by the Department of Motor Vehicles. A study commissioned by Dominion Energy, the state’s biggest utility, found the number of non-hybrid EVs in the utility’s territory alone could reach 26,000 by 2025 and 169,000 by 2030. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has estimated that by 2040, almost half of all vehicle sales in Virginia will be electric.