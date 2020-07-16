Crews remove Confederate generals’ names from schools in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The names of Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School have been removed from its signs and buildings.
Thursday afternoon, crews were seen removing the names from signs and buildings on both campuses.
Both of the schools’ websites were also taken down.
On July 14, the Hanover County School Board voted to change the names of both schools named after Confederate generals.
The school mascots will also be changed.
The school board will follow the process used for naming new schools which involves public input.
However, the school board gets the final say on new school names and mascots.
