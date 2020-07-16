Ashland creates new Arts & Culture Incentive program

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The town of Ashland announced the creation of a new Arts & Culture Incentive program.
The program is available to designated businesses located within Ashland’s Arts & Culture District, which was established in 2012 to increase awareness and support for the arts.
Funds of up to $4,000 per qualified business will be administered and disbursed by the Town for special projects that contribute to and further enhance Ashland’s arts and cultural offerings.
“The mission of the Town’s new Arts & Culture Incentive is to assist both existing and new arts and culture businesses in meeting their mission and business objectives as it relates to Ashland’s Strategic Plan,” Josh Farrar, Ashland’s Town Manager said. “Advice from CultureWorks helped staff bring this program to fruition. We hope the program will serve as a catalyst for continued growth and development of the Town’s arts and culture scene.”
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year until all available funds have been allocated.
To apply for the Arts & Culture Incentive program, businesses must be a qualified arts organization that positively contributes to the spectrum of arts and cultural activities and venues available within the Town of Ashland.
To fill out an application, click here or contact Matt Reynal, the Assistant Town Manager at 804-798-9219 for any questions.
