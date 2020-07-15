’We need more help’: Richmond police seek answers in 5 shootings that killed 2, injured 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking the public for help after five shootings occurred within the span of seven hours from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The shootings killed two people, including a teenager and injured five others, including two young children.
“If anyone in this community right now is not outraged about a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old going about their life, doing what they’re doing, and end up getting shot for no reason, then you need to check your heart,” Chief Gerald Smith said.
Timeline of Shootings:
- The first shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg and abdomen while sitting on her porch. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
- Police then responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of North 29th Street around 10:50 p.m. One woman was shot in the leg, according to police. Her injury was not life-threatening.
- Just 10 minutes later, officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North 31st Street. A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death. Police on the scene discovered a second victim in the 3000 block of O Street, a 3-year-old girl, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.
- Two hours later, just before 1 a.m., a man walked into the Community Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. No crime scene was located and police say the victim was uncooperative.
- During the last shooting, which happened around 1:45 a.m., a family heard several pops near the 2400 block of Summer Hill Avenue. The shooting left a 6-year-old girl injured.
When the department expressed concern over the recent string of violence, they said homicides in the city are down 10 percent and overall violent crime is down by 22 percent.
Detectives continue to investigate the recent shootings and are actively looking for information from the community. If you know something, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
