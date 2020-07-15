Virginia Lottery moves forward with sports wagering, casino gaming

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery said it expects to begin accepting applications for sports betting licenses starting in October.
Officials said licensed mobile platforms could also begin offering the first legal wagers on sports in Virginia in January 2021.
The state’s lottery board members were briefed on initial draft regulations for online sports betting on Wednesday. Draft regulations were posted on the Virginia Lottery’s website and will remain open with ample opportunity for public comment.
Legislation requires the state Lottery Board to adopt an initial regulatory framework for sports wagering by Sept. 15.
“The General Assembly was clear in its expectations for the Lottery to build a regulatory framework around sports betting on an expedited timeline, and we are committed to adopting responsible rules of the road in a timely and transparent way,” Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall said.
The sports betting legislation allows Virginia Lottery to issue up to 12 licenses for mobile-only sports betting platforms.
The board also reviewed four proposed casino projects, paving the way for local referenda in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. Richmond, which was also designated Richmond as a potential host city, but the city is on a different timeline and was not required to submit pre-certification materials at this time.
“The initial proposals submitted by officials in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth successfully cleared the pre-certification requirement and now can move forward to schedule a local voter referendum in November,” Hall said. “Pre-certification should not be viewed as an endorsement of a specific proposal or of any city’s choice of a preferred casino partner. It also does not represent a guarantee that a casino license ultimately will be awarded. Pe-certification simply allows this process to continue moving toward a vote by residents of each city.”
