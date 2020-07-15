Two-vehicle crash in Henrico kills 70-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash in Henrico claimed the life of a 70-year-old.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., Henrico police received a call for the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Darbytown Road and Turner Road.
According to the investigation, a Ford F-250 truck traveling eastbound on Darbytown Road and a Nissan Altima traveling on Turner Road, stopped at an intersection.
The driver of the Nissan, Louise Edwards, 70, began to pull out across Darbytown Road and was struck in the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Edwards was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police say speed nor alcohol are considered contributing factors in this crash.
