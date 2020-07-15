Teen killed, 3-year-old girl injured in overnight shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old male is dead and a 3-year-old girl is injured after a shooting in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.
Richmond Police were called to the 3000 block of P Street for a report of shots fired at approximately 11:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old male in an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the victim was shot while outside the apartment building and then entered the structure.
Officers then found a second victim, a 3-year-old girl, in a nearby apartment building. She suffered an apparent gunshot wound while inside the structure. It does not appear the 3-year-old victim was a target of the assault. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injury.
The Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating this shooting into an occupied dwelling/aggravated assault and the death investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.