The status of this year’s Monument Avenue 10K, Race Director says “We are looking through a lot of options”

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Monument Avenue 10K race is a Richmond tradition that could look a little different this year. It’s already been postponed once to September 26th, which is nearly two months away.
“We are looking through a lot of different options and we’re working with the city to come up with ways that we can host an event in a safe manner with social distancing in mind in a way to have it continue the event and have an opportunity for people to come out and experience it,” Meghan Keogh, Race Director said.
This year marks the 21st race and, it’s worth noting, the Monument Avenue 10K has never been cancelled.
Keogh says even if the event won't be a traditional race, they want to find a way to encourage people to be active.
“We’re going to do something, it’s just a matter of what the event looks like. And that’s what we’re trying to figure that out and as everybody knows, things change every day, so our plans can change any day. But we’re going to do something,” Keogh said.
This year would also be the first race since the removal of all the city-owned Confederate statues.
“This event is so much more than the monuments themselves, it’s about the over half a million people who have participated. It’s about people taking that first step living an active lifestyle and accomplishing a goal that they’ve set for themselves that some people thought they could never walk or run a mile and here they are crossing the finish line,” she said.
The race is currently scheduled for September 26th. If that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.