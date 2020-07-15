Spanberger hosting telephone town hall on COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger will be hosting a telephone town hall on the challenges facing Central Virginia patients, providers, and healthcare systems as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Spanberger, alongside Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, will deliver brief updates on the current situation in the state, and they will answer questions from Seventh District residents about the ongoing response to COVID-19 at the federal and state levels.
Spanberger will answer questions about her work in Congress to protect coverage for Central Virginians with pre-existing conditions and lower drug costs for Seventh District seniors and families.
“This week’s telephone town hall will be an opportunity for Seventh District residents to have a direct conversation about the right path forward in the midst of a surging pandemic. I look forward to sharing this interactive platform with Dr. Oliver, and I hope many Central Virginians will join the town hall to share their personal stories and provide feedback about my work in Congress,” Spanberger said.
The live event will be streamed on July 15 from 6:45 p.m. to - 7:45 p.m. on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.