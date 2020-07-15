Sheriff: 125 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Henrico jails

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Sheriff says of nearly 650 inmates tested for COVID-19 at its jails, 125 have tested positive.
The announcement was made at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon by Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory, County Manager John Vithoulkas and Richmond & Henrico Health Districts Deputy Director Dr. Melissa Viray.
On July 5, Gregory said three inmates at Jail West had tested positive for the coronavirus after exhibiting mild symptoms of the disease.
“They were new to our jail and had passed an initial screening for COVID before being housed as part of a larger, isolated group of new inmates,” she added.
Following those positive cases, those inmates were quarantined in individual cells and testing started on all inmates, jail staff and contractors who were potentially exposed.
On July 10, County leaders announced 43 additional inmates tested positive; nine were experiencing mild symptoms, such as a low-grade fever and malaise; thirty-one inmates were asymptomatic.
The sheriff added 26 inmates and 18 jail staff members had tested negative for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Gregory provided an update on the COVID-19 testing at both Jail East and West.
“We have tested a total of 645 inmates,” she said. “Of these, 125 are confirmed positive for COVID. In addition, 393 inmates refused to be tested.”
None of the inmates have been hospitalized.
Additionally, 270 members of the jail staff and contractors were tested for the disease; six were positive for COVID.
“Following the guidance of health experts and county officials, the Sheriff’s Office is taking aggressive steps to identify and control this outbreak of COVID-19,” Gregory said in a previous statement. “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our hardworking staff and others who work in the jails as well as those in our custody.”
The Health Department is conducting an investigation to look for a ‘patient zero’ and how COVID-19 spread in the jail.
In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office separated the group of inmates who tested positive.
The Sheriff’s Office is also offering to test people who may have been exposed to the disease while incarcerated at Jail West.
Sheriff Gregory says some inmates are refusing to get tested and thinks it may be because of the physical nasal swab test.
“Anyone released on or after June 20 is eligible to receive free testing for COVID-19,” officials said. “For information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 501-4571 or sheriff@henrico.us.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.