Richmond Police searching for white sedan in connection to deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police is conducting a death investigation after a woman was shot in the city’s Northside.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, an adult female was found with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Detectives have information about a white sedan that traveled the wrong direction on Lamb Avenue at the time of the shooting. A person inside the car fired shots towards a residence where the victim was seating on the porch.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
