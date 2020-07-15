Police searching for white sedan after woman shot, killed while sitting on porch

Police say Shaquita Mitchell, 31, was shot while sitting on her porch in Richmond. (Source: Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 15, 2020 at 3:10 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 2:11 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was shot in the city’s Northside.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found Shaquita Mitchell, 31, with an apparent gunshot wound; she had been shot while sitting on her porch. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives have information about a white sedan that traveled the wrong direction on Lamb Avenue at the time of the shooting. A person inside the car fired shots towards a residence where the victim was seated on the porch.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

