News to Know for July 15: Teen killed, 3-year-old injured; RPS going virtual in fall; Hanover changing school names; Employee charged for assisting escape; Sunny, beautiful day
Tuesday night, the Hanover County School Coard voted 4-3 in favor of renaming Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School on Mechanicsville Turnpike. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 15, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 7:00 AM

Sunny, Beautiful Day

Temperatures have be ranging near “normal” summertime levels, but will increase a bit later in the week with increasing humidity as well!

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Hot and dry, with rain chances inching up this weekend

Teen Killed, 3-Year-Old Injured

A 15-year-old male is dead and a 3-year-old girl is injured after a shooting in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old male in an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the victim was shot while outside the apartment building and then entered the structure.

Officers then found a second victim, a 3-year-old girl, in a nearby apartment building. She suffered an apparent gunshot wound while inside the structure. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

White Sedan Search

Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was shot in the city’s Northside.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, an adult female was found with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives have information about a white sedan that traveled the wrong direction on Lamb Avenue at the time of the shooting. A person inside the car fired shots towards a residence where the victim was seated on the porch.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Summer Hill Avenue Police Presence

A large police presence was on Summer Hill Avenue near Columbia Street just before 2:00 a.m.

Police say they were called to the area for the report of a shooting.

RPS Votes To Be Fully Virtual

The Richmond Public Schools Board has approved fully virtual learning for the first semester this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board approved the plan on Tuesday night with an 8-1 vote after several hours of public comment.

There will be a full report presented to the board at each meeting updating the status of virtual education as the board monitors the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanover School Names

The Hanover County Public School Board has voted to change the names of the schools named after Confederate generals.

Tuesday night, the Hanover County School Coard voted 4-3 in favor of renaming Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School on Mechanicsville Turnpike. It also includes changing the school mascots.

The school board will follow the process used for naming new schools which involves public input.

However, the school board gets the final say on new school names and mascots.

Henrico Survey Reopening Results

Henrico County School leaders say the results of a survey addressing options to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic show that more than 50 percent are comfortable with reopening schools.

Board members gathered in the auditorium of Glen Allen High School at 7 p.m. to share data and also hear from community members, families and faculty about any concerns they have.

Only 250 people total, including board members, were permitted for the meeting in-person due to social distancing guidelines outlined by the state.

Henrico leaders will come back on July 23 for a final vote on what reopening will look like come September.

VCU Students Will Return In August

VCU announced that students will be returning to campus in August.

VCU says classes will be taught either in-person with social distancing, online or a hybrid format.

The school says students will get an email soon with updated information on their courses.

Any student who plans to live on the Monroe Park Campus this fall must test negative for COVID-19 before moving in. VCU will provide the tests.

University of Richmond Classes In August

Students will return to campus next month for classes at the University of Richmond.

Fall 2020 classes at the university will begin on Aug. 24.

There will be no fall break and in-person classes will end the week before Thanksgiving.

Students will also have the option to complete their coursework online.

Petersburg Standoff

Police said two men are in custody following a standoff at a church in Petersburg.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Halifax Street for a report of vandalism on Tuesday around 8:13 p.m.

Police said two men forced their way into the church and barricaded themselves inside and damaged property.

After negotiations, both of the suspects eventually surrendered.

Bon Air Employee Charged

 Virginia State Police says an employee who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center has been charged with helping two residents escape.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence.

Destiny L. Harris, 23, of Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile.

State police said Harris, a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee who worked at the Bon Air facility, is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Stronger COVID-19 Guidelines For Businesses

Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia is seeing COVID-19 numbers increase in parts of the state, especially Hampton Roads.

Northam hasn’t ruled regional rollbacks off the table but before that, he says we still have a chance to turn the tide.

“There is nothing to slow this down other than us right now - until we get a vaccination,” said Northam. “If everybody doesn’t cooperate, we’re not going to get there, and if they don’t and we’re watching as I’ve stated then there are going to be consequences.”

Tuesday, the governor announced the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia ABC will increase unannounced business inspections to make sure everyone is in compliance.

There are 500 inspectors on staff with another 100 expected in the coming weeks.

Tax Deadline Today

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.

The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching.

Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by the new deadline or face a penalty.

The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of the last count, it had received almost 139 million.

Final Thought

If life were predictable, it would cease to be life, and be without flavor - Anonymous

