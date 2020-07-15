Labor groups warn of loophole in Virginia’s COVID-19 workplace safety rules

With a vote expected Wednesday on Virginia’s first-in-the-nation workplace pandemic safety regulations, employers and labor groups are at odds over a provision that would allow businesses to disregard the new rules if they instead follow all CDC guidelines for their industry.
Advocates for workers, including the AFL-CIO and Legal Aid Justice Center, called the language a loophole that will allow employers to skirt otherwise strict regulations that mandate social distancing, employee training and workplace hazard assessments.
Meanwhile, business groups called it a sensible approach, noting many workplaces have already adopted the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“I think they were trying to recognize that businesses have already put in place a lot of the protocols recommended by the CDC,” said Nicole Riley, the Virginia director of the National Federation for Independent Businesses. “We just think that’s a good way to do it without having to reinvent the wheel for a lot of businesses and creating regulatory burdens that aren’t necessary.”
Currently, there are no state or nationwide workplace safety rules that layout steps employers must take to protect their employees.
Under the draft language, which will go before the state’s Safety and Health Codes Board on Wednesday morning, businesses that choose to implement CDC guidelines rather than the new state rules would have to follow all of the CDC’s recommendations, even though they are presented as optional by the federal government.
The state Department of Labor and Industry has said the approach will still give them the authority to respond to employee complaints, conduct workplace inspections and issue fines for noncompliance.
“If we did an inspection and employers said they were following CDC guidelines, we would be asking them to prove it by providing documents they were referencing and specific provisions they were referencing,” Jay Withrow of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
But labor groups contend that CDC guidelines won’t do as much to protect works as the regulations the state is preparing to adopt.
“For one there’s a lot of them; two, they’re confusing and vague; three, they change all the time,” said Rebecca Reindel, the safety and health director of the AFL-CIO. “And when you actually look at the structure and the language in them, they’re quite weak.”
She said CDC guidance tends to include language recommending things like face coverings and barriers, but only “when feasible.” And that in many cases, businesses determine those measures are not feasible. The state’s rules are far more specific, laying out other protective steps workplaces must take when social distancing isn’t possible.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.