Herring files motion to consolidate Lee statue cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring filed a motion to consolidate the lawsuits over the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument.
There are two separate cases that were filed by Monument Avenue residents and the great-grandson of the original deed holders for the monument.
Herring says having two separate cases will cause substantial delays and extra costs for the court.
Herring is also demanding the anonymous plaintiffs filed by Monument Avenue residents produce documents supporting their claims to challenge the statue removal.
The motion to consolidate is expected to be mentioned during the first hearing tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. in Richmond Circuit Court.
