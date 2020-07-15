LIVE: Henrico leaders provide update on COVID-19 outbreak at Jail West

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders will hold a briefing at noon Wednesday providing an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at one of its jails.
As of July 10, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said 46 inmates have tested positive for the disease. Of that number, 12 inmates are experiencing mild symptoms, such as a low-grade fever and malaise. Thirty-four inmates remain asymptomatic.
On July 10, County leaders said 26 inmates and 18 jail staff members had tested negative for COVID-19.
The first three inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Gregory, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas and Richmond & Henrico Health Districts Deputy Director Dr. Melissa Viray will provide an update on the COVID-19 testing at the jails and the number of cases.
“Following the guidance of health experts and county officials, the Sheriff’s Office is taking aggressive steps to identify and control this outbreak of COVID-19,” Gregory said in a previous statement. “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our hardworking staff and others who work in the jails as well as those in our custody.”
In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office separated the group of inmates who tested positive. As of July 10, they planned to test all inmates and staff at Jail West and Jail East.
“As of today, the county has 594 inmates at Jail West and 537 at Jail East,” a July 10 news release said.
The Sheriff’s Office is also offering to test people who may have been exposed to the disease while incarcerated at Jail West.
“Anyone released on or after June 20 is eligible to receive free testing for COVID-19,” officials said. “For information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 501-4571 or sheriff@henrico.us.”
NBC12 will provide a live stream of the news briefing scheduled to start at noon.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.