Goochland County School Board approves reopening plan for 2020-2021

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County School Board has approved the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plan has been developed over the past several weeks using multiple resources and a variety of data in collaboration with parents, employees, and health officials.
The school district will be reopening on Aug. 24.
An at-home remote learning option will be available for students who do not feel comfortable going back to school.
Health and safety protocols will be in place when students return to school.
The school division has obtained an adequate amount of PPE supplies for health services, custodial and maintenance, food services, transportation and instructional staff.
PPE supplies include:
- Disposable face masks
- Cloth face coverings
- N-95 respirators (masks)
- Disposable gloves
- Disposable gowns
- Disinfectant products
- Face shields
Staff must use surgical masks or cloth face coverings (with multiple layers), as is medically appropriate, when in the presence of others.
Students must use cloth face coverings (with multiple layers), as is medically and developmentally appropriate.
Students and children who are two years old or younger will not be required to wear face masks.
For more information on the school district’s health guidelines, click here.
