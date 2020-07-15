Forecast: Hot and dry, with rain chances inching up this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures have be ranging near “normal” summertime levels, but will increase a bit later in the week with increasing humidity as well!
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%) Humidity stays reasonable
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and more humid with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in low 90s (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the Upper 90s (Rain Chance 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance 40%)
