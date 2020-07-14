Virtual meeting on school reopenings scheduled in Chesterfield for Spanish-speaking families

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A virtual meeting for Spanish-speaking families on school reopening plans will be scheduled in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield County Public Schools will host a 90-minute long virtual community meeting with the school division’s Spanish-speaking families on July 14 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss potential options for starting the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty and his senior leadership team will discuss various options being considered for a return to learning in September, including providing families the choice to keep their students at home with virtual learning opportunities.
The School Board reviewed potential options at its June 23 work session.
The meeting will be live-streamed on the school division’s website, school division’s YouTube channel and school division’s Facebook page. A link to the live stream also will be made available via the school division’s Twitter account.
Interpreters will be translating throughout the event and monitoring the comments on the social media live chat features so that questions can be addressed in real-time.
Comments and questions will be accepted in Spanish in advance and via live stream chat functions.
