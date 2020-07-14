Three additional DMV locations will be reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DMV announced three additional locations in the state will be reopening to the public.
All three of the following locations will be reopening on July 20:
- East Henrico (5517 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231), Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Jonesville (195 Hill Street, Jonesville, VA 24263), Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Wytheville (800 East Main Street, Suite 100, Wytheville, VA 24382), Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Services are available through appointments only.
