Three additional DMV locations will be reopening

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 14, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 6:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DMV announced three additional locations in the state will be reopening to the public.

All three of the following locations will be reopening on July 20:

  • East Henrico (5517 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231), Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Jonesville (195 Hill Street, Jonesville, VA 24263), Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Wytheville (800 East Main Street, Suite 100, Wytheville, VA 24382), Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Services are available through appointments only.

