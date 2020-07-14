Swamp Monsters? Red Tails? Gridlock? What might NFL call DC?

Swamp Monsters? Red Tails? Gridlock? What might NFL call DC?
Washington wide receiver Steven Sims (15) makes a reception against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Source: Michael Ainsworth)
By SETH BORENSTEIN | July 14, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 12:06 PM

Washington's pro football team needs a new name.

When you factor in the racist problems of the old name and a city that’s rather reviled by the rest of the nation, the name choices can range from funny to all too serious.

Branding experts warn of the pitfalls for the team in choosing a new name, while others who love humor provide some possibilities that are only half in jest.

Washington Swamp Monsters or Gridlock anyone?

Or if you want the traditional there’s Red Tails, Monuments, Generals and the old baseball nickname Senators.

One expert is warning the team away from Warriors.

