Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Rappahannock Community College

WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - A student at Rappahannock Community College (RCC) has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the Warsaw campus of RCC, located on Route 360 in Richmond County, has been closed immediately after the test came back positive.
The college says the student attended a science lab at the campus on July 2 from 12:30 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., but had not been to campus prior. The student also wasn’t on campus the week of July 9.
The college also says the student was reported to be asymptomatic, had been wearing a mask and had practiced proper social distancing.
There were four other students present, as well as a lab assistant and administrative staff member.
All individuals who were in direct, sustained contact are advised to self-quarantine at home until further notice and all have been notified.
The local VDH Health District has been advised of this positive test.
RCC will work closely with the VDH Health District to facilitate VDH’s contact tracing program, providing appropriate contact information for those individuals possibly exposed to COVID-19.
Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the Warsaw campus has been initiated.
Notification will be released when the Warsaw campus is safe for reopening.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.