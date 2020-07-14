Sheriff’s Office warns of scam where caller poses as family member

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam where the caller poses as a family member needing money to get out of jail.
Deputies said the caller usually has personal information about the victim and potential family members, including first and last name.
“In a recent case, the caller identified himself as the victim’s grandson, stating he needed money to get out of jail in another state. Another subject then gets on the phone and poses as an attorney, requesting a large sum of money for the grandson’s release,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said to call them if there is ever a question regarding the legitimacy of a call.
If you are a victim of a recent scam related to this particular event, call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.