SecureHealth launches on-site COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - SecureHealth announced in an agreement with GRTC, the launch of its on-site COVID-19 testing as well as surveillance and monitoring for its employees.
Since late March, SecureHealth says the company has tested thousands of people in Central Virginia for COVID-19. The company projects it will test more than 20,000 people by the end of the year.
“As the world we live in continues to evolve, the need and desire for folks to get back to work and be a part of their community grows,” Dr. Mark Rausch, CEO, SecureHealth said. “As humans, we are social beings, but we cannot ignore the risks COVID-19 poses. We can however mitigate those risks by offering to testing, being observant and providing contact tracing, when needed,” Rausch continued.
SecureHealth provides operational workflows, supply chain management and procurement, staffing efficiencies, hiring capabilities and training to deliver a large scale successful COVID-19 testing experience for both the public and private sectors.
SecureHealth operates independently from BetterMed.
The company will also begin on-site testing for students at the University of Richmond beginning on July 15.
“The University intends to resume in-person instruction and the residential educational experience this fall,” Shannon Sinclair, Vice President and General Counsel, University of Richmond said. “To do that, we are putting significant protocols in place for the health of our campus community. SecureHealth will provide COVID-19 testing to our students prior to the start of the academic year. The majority of the testing will take place over six days on campus.”
