For safety’s sake, Cavaliers preparing for season as scheduled

Less than two months from the start of the season, college football is still filled with unknowns, but UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “We’re going to prepare as if we’re opening up with Georgia."

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 Spring Game (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | July 13, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 1:07 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is putting as many protocols in place as it can, to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Zoom call with the media on Monday, head coach Bronco Mendenhall had to speak for three and a half minutes straight, just to cover most of the details of the operation.

UVA had two positive tests in its initial round of testing last week.

Mendenhall says he’s in favor of playing a conference-only schedule, as the league-mandated regulations can help protect his players, but they’re ready for anything.

“We’re going to prepare as if we’re opening up with Georgia,” says Mendenhall. “We’ll prepare as if the season will happen. We’ll prepare as if we want to keep all of our goals intact, acknowledging at the same time, could there be a delayed season? Yes. Could there be a shortened season? Yes. Could there be a conference-only season? Yes. However, until then, we’re preparing to play Georgia.”

Virginia is scheduled to kickoff against the Bulldogs on September 7th in Atlanta.

