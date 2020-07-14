RPS approves fully virtual learning for first semester this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools Board has approved fully virtual learning for the first semester this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board approved the plan on Tuesday night with an 8-1 vote after several hours of public comment.
There will be a full report presented to the board at each meeting updating the statues of virtual education as the board monitors the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board discussed a total of five options that included the following:
- Plan A offers a fully virtual option, a hybrid option with two days of in-person learning a week, and a fully in-person option for students with the most need.
- Plan B offers both a fully virtual and fully in-person option.
- Plan C breaks it down by grade, fully in person and fully virtual options for elementary students, while middle and high schoolers would all have to learn from home.
- Plan D is virtual for almost everyone except for students with the most academic need, they would be in class every day.
- APPROVED: Plan E is fully virtual for everyone for the first semester of the year.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stay with NBC12 for the latest.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.