Richmond Public Schools weigh options for upcoming school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The school board is meeting Tuesday evening to consider five options for the reopening of RPS this fall.
There were originally only two options, but late last week Superintendent Jason Kamras introduced another three.
Superintendent Kamras began considering new options after getting insight from local health officials on how COVID-19 impacts children, mostly that their infection rate is relatively low as is the risk between “child-to-child” and “child-to-adult” transmission.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the five plans:
Plan A offers a fully virtual option, a hybrid option with two days of in-person learning a week, and a fully in-person option for students with the most need.
Plan B offers both a fully virtual and fully in-person option.
Plan C breaks it down by grade, fully in person and fully virtual options for elementary students, while middle and high schoolers would all have to learn from home.
Plan D is virtual for almost everyone except for students with the most academic need, they would be in class every day.
Plan E is fully virtual for everyone for the first semester of the year.
Superintendent Kamras did say that no employee will be forced to work in-person if they don't feel safe and that there will be a fully virtual option for parents who don't want to send their kids to school, no matter which plan is ultimately decided on.
NBC12 is monitoring the virtual meeting and will update this story as soon as a decision is made.
