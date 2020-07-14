Police search for men suspected of stealing cigarettes from business

Police search for men suspected of stealing cigarettes from business
Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing cigarettes from business. (Source: Richmond Police)
July 14, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 3:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing cigarettes from a business.

Police said that two men broke into the Friends Mart along West Broad Street on July 3 around 4:42 p.m. Officers said the men broke the front door to get inside and stole cigarettes.

Police search for two suspects accused of stealing cigarettes from business

They were last seen heading toward Commonwealth Avenue and possibly got into a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.