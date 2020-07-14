Police search for men suspected of stealing cigarettes from business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing cigarettes from a business.
Police said that two men broke into the Friends Mart along West Broad Street on July 3 around 4:42 p.m. Officers said the men broke the front door to get inside and stole cigarettes.
They were last seen heading toward Commonwealth Avenue and possibly got into a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
