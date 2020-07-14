Police: 2 charged after barricade situation at Petersburg church

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police said two men are in custody following a standoff at a church in Petersburg.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Halifax Street for a report of vandalism on Tuesday around 8:13 p.m.
Police said two men forced their way into the church and barricaded themselves inside and damaged property.
After negotiations, both of the suspects eventually surrendered.
Markel McLaughlin of Petersburg and Karim Jackson of Richmond are both charged with burglary and destruction of property.
The incident ended around 10:30 p.m.
