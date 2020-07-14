In one of Richmond’s highest crime neighborhoods, a plea for police accountability. ‘There’s no respect.’

On the outskirts of Gilpin Court in Richmond, Leander Vinson stands tall, carries a cane and wears a revolver on his hip.
The 56-year-old says he’s watched as construction crews removed Confederate statues around the city, drawing nationwide attention. But like many residents in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, he has other things on his mind.
“I understand what the statues symbolize, and I disapprove of that, too,” he said. “But I’m more concerned about the way police officers approach men of color. That statue is not yelling and screaming at me. That statue is not throwing handcuffs on me.”
With frequent patrols and one of the highest crime rates in the city, the neighborhood’s 2,500 residents are more familiar than most with the city’s police department, its officers and their approach to fighting crime.
They say they’re sick of it.
Residents may disagree on the specifics of reform proposals like defunding the police. But conversation after conversation in the neighborhood returned to a common theme.
“There’s no respect,” Vinson, who moved to Gilpin with his mother when he was six years old, said. “Just because you hang out in the projects, that doesn’t mean everybody is doing drugs, everybody is selling drugs. It’s the neighborhood that I like and the neighborhood that I was raised in.”
Residents complain about aggressive officers approaching friends hanging out outside their apartments. They’re tired of frequent traffic stops made under pretenses they view as flimsy. And they say when crimes that do warrant a fast and decisive response occur, it often feels like the police are nowhere to be found.
