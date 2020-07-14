Northam announces stronger enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines at businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced during a press conference on COVID-19 in Virginia Tuesday afternoon that there will be stronger enforcement for businesses across the state to make sure they are following COVID-19 guidelines.
Northam said the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia ABC will conduct pop-up inspections after many complaints of business owners and customers not being in compliance with social distancing regulations and face mask requirements. The governor warned that business licenses could be on the line.
There is a statewide focus on the Hampton Roads area though, where there is a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.
The governor said business owners reserve the right to ask patrons to wear a mask and that if they refuse, customers can be asked to leave. If they do not leave, they are considered to be trespassing and the police may be called.
An earlier cut-off for alcohol sales at restaurants is also being considered, along with reducing the side of large gatherings permitted from 250 people to 50 people.
When asked if the state could move back to Phase Two, Northam said it is a fluid situation and he is considering it.
This was the governor’s first press conference in more than two weeks.
