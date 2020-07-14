News to Know for July 14: Several homes, vehicles shot at; Inmates escape; Henrico school board meeting; Phone scam warnings; Pleasant day with northerly breeze

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A pleasant summer Tuesday with humidity dipping a little this afternoon. Summertime heat and humidity crank into high gear Friday and the weekend.
Mostly sunny. Not too humid. A pleasant July day. Lows near 70, high around 90.
Henrico Police is investigating who shot into several homes and vehicles in Highland Springs Tuesday morning.
This happened in the area of N. Rose Avenue and Vine Street around 1:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
If you have information, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse a quarter-century before he killed himself in a Manhattan jail.
The hearing Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court was expected to feature a not guilty plea by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell along with arguments over whether she'll flee if she's released.
Even if she was granted bail, she would almost certainly remain incarcerated while prosecutors would be given time to appeal and authorities would take time to arrange an electronic bracelet and verify her collateral and the finances of anyone required to pledge additional security.
The confrontation with any of her accusers will be an unusual spectacle with participants appearing by video on a screen in a large jury assembly room at a Manhattan courthouse where the 60 or so spectators are tested for fevers and must answer questions related to COVID-19.
Houston’s Russell Westbrook hasn’t made it to the NBA restart yet.
The coronavirus did — but health protocols seemed to work as the league and its players hoped they would.
Westbrook revealing that he has tested positive for the virus and two other players facing 10-day quarantines for leaving the league campus perimeter at Walt Disney World.
It was also announced that two players tested positive for the virus after arriving in Central Florida last week.
The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says two residents have escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are at large.
The agency says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence.
An investigation says the residents used a cord of undetermined origin to choke the security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness.
They took the staff member’s keys which they used to exit the unit and then escaped through a hole that had been cut in the facility’s perimeter security fence.
Virginia State Police responded to the scene to take evidence and statements from DJJ staff, and a search for the escapees has already begun.
The Henrico School Board is holding a meeting on Tuesday, July 14, to answer questions about reopening schools in the fall.
The meeting is held at Glen Allen High School from 7-8:30 p.m. and the in-person attendance will be capped at 250 people.
The discussion will also be live-streamed and can be viewed on the school’s division’s website, henricoschools.us.
Questions for the school board can be submitted through a Google Form. The link can be found here or at henricoschools.us.
Officials have temporarily closed the Carter Park Pool in Ashland after a pool staff member was in brief contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure is effective immediately.
Officials say the staff member has been tested and is waiting on results. Until that person has received a negative test result, the pool complex will remain closed.
A part of the pool staff’s daily schedule is to clean each surface touched by the public every 30 minutes. In addition to this daily effort, all surfaces at the pool complex will be sanitized during this temporary closure.
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Jason Kamras has introduced three more additional reopening options for the school district this fall, bringing the number of reopening plans to five.
Superintendent Kamras reconsidered the additional options last week after Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond Health Department, shared insight on how COVID-19 affects children.
The superintendent shared that the infection rate in children is low as is the risk of child-to-child and child-to-adult transmission.
The risk of adult-to-adult transmission is much more significant.
School leaders in Hanover County are set to discuss renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School as well as their mascots at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The public part of the meeting will take place virtually on July 14 at 7 p.m.
Last week, Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter to school boards in the state urging them to change the names of schools with Confederate ties.
A virtual meeting for Spanish-speaking families on school reopening plans will be scheduled in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield County Public Schools will host a 90-minute long virtual community meeting with the school division’s Spanish-speaking families on July 14 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss potential options for starting the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty and his senior leadership team will discuss various options being considered for a return to learning in September, including providing families the choice to keep their students at home with virtual learning opportunities.
A former NFL star is pleading for the city of Petersburg to change the name of a popular park that he grew up playing in as a child.
Ricky Hunley appeared in two Super Bowls as a player for the Denver Broncos.
The former athlete penned a letter to the mayor asking the city council to re-name Lee Memorial Park, which is named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
With localities, businesses and even sports teams taking action, Hunley says now is the time to do it.
Henrico County Police is investigating a telephone scam that involves someone trying to get money under false pretenses.
Citizens have called and reported calls from someone posing as a Henrico County Police Officer/Detective.
In one incident, the scammer claimed to be part of the Social Security Administration advising a community member there was fraudulent activity, and there was an active warrant for their arrest.
The scam included actual names and numbers of our personnel to make it look authentic.
