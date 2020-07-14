Man dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say

July 14, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 11:13 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a man has died after accidentally shooting himself on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 8300 block of Hull Street Road just after 6:30 p.m. for the report of a man shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police say the investigation indicates that the victim accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

