Man dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a man has died after accidentally shooting himself on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the 8300 block of Hull Street Road just after 6:30 p.m. for the report of a man shot.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At this time, police say the investigation indicates that the victim accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.