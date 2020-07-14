Man claims he was pepper-sprayed in his home & files lawsuit against City of Richmond, police officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who claims he was pepper-sprayed without reason by a Richmond police officer while looking out the window of his home has filed a lawsuit against the city and the unnamed officer.
According to the lawsuit, Mikhail Smith was taking video from his window of several pedestrians walking outside his home on West Broad Street near Goshen Street.
“At that same time and place, Officer One was walking with several other officers toward the pedestrians and without justification, sprayed pepper spray or some other chemical irritant directly at the pedestrians,” the lawsuit alleges.
According to the lawsuit, Smith verbally protested against the alleged actions of “Officer One” - who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit - and another officer.
“Immediately thereafter, Officer One sprayed pepper spray or some other chemical irritant at Smith while Smith was in his home videoing the entire incident,” the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit claims that Smith was injured and the pepper spray got inside his home and on his possessions.
The lawsuit says that Smith did not threaten to harm the officers and that he was not engaged in any unlawful conduct.
“As a direct and proximate result of the intentional actions of Officer One, Richmond, and each of them, Smith suffered bodily injuries as well as great pain and suffering of mind and body,” the lawsuit reads.
Smith is seeking punitive damages in the amount of $200,000 for civil rights violations, assault and battery and trespassing. The lawsuit is also seeking a trial by jury.
When Mayor Levar Stoney and former Chief of Police Will Smith met with protesters, Mikhail confronted the chief directly about the incident.
“I don’t think he was sincere at all,” Mikhail Smith said. “All he said was oh, I’m sorry, oh, I’m sorry, very nonchalantly the entire time. We pressured him, they got scared. We are not violent.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.