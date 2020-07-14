LIVE: Gov. Northam holds press conference on COVID-19 amid rise in Virginia cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will be holding a press conference on COVID-19 in Virginia.
This will be the governor’s first press conference in more than two weeks.
Gov. Northam is set to discuss these issues in today’s press conference:
- COVID-19 numbers and personal protective equipment in the state
- Issues with non-compliance in the Eastern District such as the Hampton and Virginia Beach areas
- Pop-up inspections by the VDH
- More restrictive measures will come if Virginians do not do their part of staying safe and practicing health guidelines and safety
The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. on July 14.
NBC12 will be airing the governor’s press conference live at NBC12.com, the NBC12 News App and NBC12′s Facebook page.
