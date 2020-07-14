Lewis GInter Botanical Garden reopens Thursday with new safety measures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this Thursday at 9 a.m., Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will be opening back up for the first time in months since closing for COVID-19, and now they have some new safety measures in place to keep you safe.
“We have one-way entrance and we have another way for the exits,” said Public Relations Director, Beth Monroe.
As soon as you walk up to the visitor’s entrance you’ll immediately see some new safety signs.
“We have some marks on the floor that shows people as a reminder to please wait here and remain 6-feet from everyone,” said Monroe.
Tickets are no longer being sold in -erson and are only available online with scheduled arrival time slots.
“When people come in they will come here and they will scan their own tickets and if they are a member, they will sign there own membership card,” said Monroe.
Once you go to enter the garden, there is no re-entry to the visitor center.
“People will not go back through the visitor center, they will exit here through the side gate and that will elevate cross traffic,” said Monroe.
Food is also now being served online. You can purchase that before you visit or while you’re in the garden.
“You go pick it up and you can take it outside and you can dine in the garden,” said Monroe. “We have some chairs set up or people can bring their own blanket and lawn chairs.”
With safety being a top priority, Monroe says they’ve planned for this day for four months now.
“Ever since we had to close, we honestly been heartbroken,” said Monroe.
Now Lewis Ginter feels they have the perfect social distancing plan in place for guests to unwind on their 50 acres.
“We are thrilled and excited to have our guests back and we feel it’s our mission to serve the community, and we are glad to be able to do that by welcoming people back again,” said Monroe.
Lewis Ginter is only open from Thursday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To purchase tickets, click here.
