Henrico Police: Beware of phone calls from detective impersonator

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police is investigating a telephone scam that involves someone trying to get money under false pretenses.
Citizens have called and reported calls from someone posing as a Henrico County Police Officer/Detective.
In one incident, the scammer claimed to be part of the Social Security Administration advising a community member there was fraudulent activity, and there was an active warrant for their arrest. The scam included actual names and numbers of our personnel to make it look authentic.
“The Henrico County Police Division will never call you asking for money. We want to remind our community and those in surrounding jurisdictions to never provide their credit card information over the phone and to report suspicious phone calls immediately,” said Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka.
If you received a call like this, please call Henrico’s non-emergency line at 804-501-5000 or 804-501-4810 to report it.
