Henrico leaders hold meeting to address plans, concerns for reopening schools

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County School leaders will release results from a survey addressing options to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic at a community meeting Tuesday.
Board members will gather in the auditorium of Glen Allen High School at 7 p.m. to share data and also hear from community members, families and faculty about any concerns they have. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.
Only 250 people total, including board members, will be permitted for the meeting in-person due to social distancing guidelines outlined by the state.
Meanwhile, dozens of Henrico County teachers will gather outside the school ahead of that meeting for a car rally to share their concerns about reopening with in-person classes.
“We would like the health and safety of students and staff to be the priority when we think about reopening the schools,” said Ryan Burgess, a Highland Springs High School teacher.
Burgess is just one of nearly 3,000 members of the group “HCPS Back to School Safely” who organized the car rally Tuesday ahead of the meeting.
“Some people did not feel safe going… into the meeting, so we wanted to provide an option for those who didn’t want to do into the meeting [with a way] to express their voices and opinions outside,” she said.
The group has varying thoughts on the plans to reopen Henrico County Schools.
“Most of our members are really in favor of a virtual reopening,” Burgess said. “However we do have a group of members who also would like the option of a hybrid opening.”
“Our teachers and our staff members have a lot of concerns about what they feel would be the health and wellness of this work environment once the school reopens,” said HCPS spokesman Andy Jenks. “They’re working very diligently to make sure those opinions are heard.”
At the end of June, HCPS released a survey to the community and families seeking input on back to school options.
On Tuesday, Jenks said that survey garnered more than 19,000 responses.
“Presenting the data is what we expect to do this evening, but it’s not going to be as simple as pointing to one percentage saying everyone wants to do it this way,” he added. “It’s so much more detailed and complicated and nuanced than that because there are a lot of responses.”
Meanwhile, there are groups, like “Choices for Virginia Schools,” which feel students should be back in the classroom five days a week citing the state health data.
As of Tuesday, the data shows the number of COVID-19 cases involving children under the age of 19 makes up less than 11% of the total cases statewide.
“There’s still a lot we don’t know about this virus and we prefer to act on the side of caution,” Burgess rebutted.
“The common ground is all of us want the same thing - eventually for the safe five-day full-time return to school for all of our students and staff,” Jenks said. “But the question is, how do we get there?
A plan will not be voted on at the community meeting, however, Jenks said it is possible a date will be set for the school board to ultimately vote on a reopening option in the future.
The community meeting will also be live-streamed, click here to watch.
