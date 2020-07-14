Hanover School Board votes to change names of schools named after Confederate leaders

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Public Schools Board has voted to change the names of the schools named after Confederate generals.
The board voted 4-3 on Tuesday night to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
The school board will follow the process used for naming new schools which involves public input. However, the school board gets the final say on new school names and mascots.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with NBC12 as this story will be updated when more details become available.
