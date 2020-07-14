Group of suspects sought in Wells Fargo vandalism, break-in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a group of suspects is being sought after vandalizing and breaking into a Wells Fargo bank.
At approximately 10:23 p.m. on May 30, security video shows a group of people vandalizing the Wells Fargo branch located at 122 East Grace Street.
Police say the suspects were seen breaking windows and spray painting the building.
Then at approximately 3:31 a.m., security video shows a suspect breaking the glass to the front doors of the bank.
The suspect was seen entering and walking around the branch, but nothing was taken, police say.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
