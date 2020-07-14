Forecast: A hot day but humidity dips with a northerly breeze

By Andrew Freiden | July 14, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 4:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant summer Tuesday with humidity dipping a little this afternoon. Summertime heat and humidity crank into high gear Friday and the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not too humid. A pleasant July day. Lows near 70, high around 90

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Afternoon storms likely. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight storms chance. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s (Rain Chance 40%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.