Driver identified in deadly tractor-trailer crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the driver involved in a tractor-trailer crash in Henrico has been identified.
Henrico Police responded to the scene on Rt. 301 near Upham Drive around 10:40 a.m.
According to the investigation, the tractor-trailer rolled over the railing, down an embankment and landed upside down.
Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as Dwight Daryl Harrison, 27, of Chesterfield County.
Crews are still working at the crash site to clean-up debris from the crash.
Police say drivers should expect to use alternate routes.
