Driver identified in deadly tractor-trailer crash in Henrico
All southbound lanes and one northbound lane is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 13, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 9:30 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the driver involved in a tractor-trailer crash in Henrico has been identified.

Henrico Police responded to the scene on Rt. 301 near Upham Drive around 10:40 a.m.

According to the investigation, the tractor-trailer rolled over the railing, down an embankment and landed upside down.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as Dwight Daryl Harrison, 27, of Chesterfield County.

Crews are still working at the crash site to clean-up debris from the crash.

Police say drivers should expect to use alternate routes.

