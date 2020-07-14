Carter Parker Pool in Ashland closed for COVID-19 precaution

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials have temporarily closed the Carter Park Pool in Ashland after a pool staff member was in brief contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure is effective immediately.
Officials say the staff member has been tested and is waiting on results. Until that person has received a negative test result, the pool complex will remain closed.
A part of the pool staff’s daily schedule is to clean each surface touched by the public every 30 minutes. In addition to this daily effort, all surfaces at the pool complex will be sanitized during this temporary closure.
