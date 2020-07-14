Apartment catches on fire due to unattended cooking

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - An apartment catches on fire after cooking was left unattended in the kitchen.
On July 13 at 9:50 p.m., Colonial Heights Fire and EMS with Chesterfield Truck 12 were dispatched to the 200 block of Archer Avenue for an apartment fire.
Units arrived on the scene to find a fire in the kitchen had been extinguished by the fire sprinkler system.
Crews say minor damage was done to the apartment.
Two residents received burns after attempting to move the burning cookware from the stove to the sink.
The burns were non-life-threatening with one person being treated at the scene and the other was transported to MCV.
Occupants in the apartment and adjacent apartments were displaced. Red Cross was on scene to assist them if needed.
