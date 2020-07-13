Virtual research at UVA helps heart failure patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Physical activity is vitally important for heart failure patients, but it’s often tough for them to find the energy to get out and exercise.
That’s why the American Heart Association teamed up with the University of Virginia Center for Telehealth for a research program.
Members of the study attend live, virtual yoga-like exercise classes and spend at least two hours a week with an instructor guiding them through different movements and relaxation techniques.
“I wanted to do something that would be helpful to people at home that was convenient. But also provided them the opportunity to see others as you would if you went to a gym,” Jill Howie Esquivel, associate professor and nurse scientist at UVA School of Nursing said.
The research program has about 14 participants already, but is hoping to recruit 60 to 80 more people for the study.
