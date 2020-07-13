Virginia prison system says active COVID-19 cases down to 22

The Virginia Department of Corrections says it’s down to 22 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the 40 prisons it operates around the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s secretary of public safety, Brian Moran, touted the figures Friday, which include six hospitalized prisoners and 16 still being held at various correctional facilities. He emphasized the latter number in a presentation to lawmakers.
“We have 16, let me repeat, 16 active cases in all of our correctional facilities,” he said during a joint meeting of the Senate’s judiciary and social services committees. “That’s out of 28,000 inmates, 40 correctional facilities. Sixteen — one six — active cases.”
Over the course of the pandemic, more than 1,500 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia and 11 have died. Cases peaked in April and May, according to The Marshall Project, which has been tracking the virus’ spread in prisons around the country. The news outlet calculated that infection rates behind bars in Virginia are 579 percent higher than in Virginia overall and the death rate is 75 percent higher.
Moran credited mitigation efforts and an aggressive testing regimen for lowering the numbers. The department tested about 22,000 inmates or a little over three-quarters of the state’s prison population as of Friday, he said.
Northam and the Department of Corrections have faced criticism for not doing more to address crowded conditions that make mitigation efforts like social distancing impossible. And advocates and at least one lawmaker made clear they remain frustrated by the department’s implementation of an early release program approved by the General Assembly in April, for which 2,000 inmates were expected to qualify but has led to the release of just 517.
“What’s the problem if somebody’s got 12 months left to serve, they’ve been there for 22 years, they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and they’ve got a home plan that’s in place?” said Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. “Why can’t they get out? What is the problem?”
Moran responded that administering the release program has been a complex endeavor and some inmates who might otherwise qualify don’t have access to appropriate accommodations or support were they to be released. “In the age of COVID, to release individuals straight to the street would be a recipe for failure,” he said.
