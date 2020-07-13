Three additional reopening options for RPS introduced by Superintendent Kamras

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Jason Kamras has introduced three more additional reopening options for the school district this fall, bringing the number of reopening plans to five.
Superintendent Kamras reconsidered the additional options last week after Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond Health Department, shared insight on how COVID-19 affects children.
The superintendent shared that the infection rate in children is low as is the risk of child-to-child and child-to-adult transmission.
The risk of adult-to-adult transmission is much more significant.
Here is a breakdown of the five plans:
Plan A
- A fully virtual option PLUS
- A hybrid option that includes 2 days of in-person instruction and 3 days of virtual instruction each week PLUS
- 5 days of in-person instruction each week for students with greater academic needs (e.g., certain students with IEPs and certain English Learners)
Plan B
- A fully virtual option PLUS
- A fully in-person option
Plan C (Broken down by grade)
- Only a fully virtual option for middle school and secondary students
- Only a fully virtual option for high schoolers
Plan D
- Fully virtual, except for students with the most academic needs
Plan E
- Fully virtual for everyone
No staff member will be required to work in person no matter what a virtual option will be offered.
RPS school board will be meeting again on July 14.
