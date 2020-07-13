Stoney administration launches rent relief program for immigrant families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Stoney administration launched a program to provide rent and mortgage assistance to non-citizen and mixed immigration status households in Richmond.
The program is designed to support those Richmonders excluded from federal assistance due to their immigration status.
The program is made possible by a $250,000 grant from the Open Society Foundations, which is a non-profit organization based in New York dedicated to providing assistance to groups excluded from federal assistance, such as:
- Non-citizens
- Mixed-status families
- Those with limited English proficiency working in domestic service jobs and other essential industries
Funds per household will be limited to $1500 or up to two months of rent, whichever is less, to help as many households as possible.
This support program is intended to aid households who are having trouble paying rent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants who have not received any other cash assistance throughout the pandemic will be given priority.
Applicants will work with the bilingual staff of the city’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and Help1RVA to determine their eligibility for the program, apply for assistance and complete the verification process.
“We are grateful for this grant, which will allow us to help bridge the gap for those individuals and families who usually are excluded from receiving government assistance and who play a crucial role in keeping our economy going,” Karla Almendarez-Ramos, Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs said.
The funds will be sent directly to the landlord or property manager.
Applicants must provide proof of income and a valid lease or mortgage statement confirming the landlord-tenant relationship.
Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) of Virginia, the administrator of the city’s Eviction Diversion Program, will be in charge of making payments to landlords and property managers.
